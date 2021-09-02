Four Men Filmed On Camera Rescuing 'hanging' Pregnant Cat; Dubai Ruler Rewards ₹40 lakhs

A simple act of kindness of four men in Dubai has grabbed the attention of several people on the internet. The four men created headlines when they rescued a pregnant cat last month, who tumbled from a high-rise building. To their surprise, this selfless act saw the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumn, announce that each of them will be given ‘Dh50,000’ for their action, which is worth ₹40 lakhs.

Through his official Twitter account, Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumn praised them while sharing this video along with the caption, “Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city. Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them.”

More about the four men who rescued the pregnant cat

While talking about the unsung heroes, two of the rescuers were identified as Ashraf from Morocco and Atif Mehmood from Pakistan. Ashraf works as a watchman while Mehmood is a salesperson. On the other hand, the other two persons were Nasser and Muhammed Rashid, both from Kerala, India. Nasser works as a driver in the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai while Rashid is a shopkeeper, who recorded the incident of saving the pregnant cat.

In the footage, the pregnant white cat was hanging on the verge of the balcony after failing in its attempting to come down. Luckily, the three guys used a fabric cover to help the cat make a gentle touchdown. The cat fell directly into the improvised net which was made by them. The white cat begins to move away as it lands on the improvised net.

Take a look at the video:

Proud and happy to see such acts of kindness in our beautiful city.

Whoever identifies these unsung heroes, please help us thank them. pic.twitter.com/SvSBmM7Oxe — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2021

Ever since the video clip was shared, it has garnered more than 237.7k views with more than 12,000 likes. The video was retweeted more than 2175. Several people have appreciated their work of kindness in the comment section. One of the users said, “Humanity still alive”, while another wrote, “This is exactly what I needed to see today”.

More developments on the four men who rescued the pregnant cat

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Atif stated that the guys had never met before the event, with the exception of Nasser and Rashid. According to Atif, the three men just got together to rescue the cat. Following Sheikh Mohammed's order to identify the four individuals, the Dubai police gathered their information. The award was presented to them by officials from Sheikh Mohammed's administration.

(Image Credit: Twitter)