French President Emmanuel Macron, on Friday, suggested that “regional powers” including Israel should participate in the discussions to revive the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal. Addressing media reporters in the aftermath of the Vienna talks, Macron stressed that there was a need for a “broader dynamic” to bring the US back to the deal. It is worth mentioning here that Israel and Iran are adversaries and the zionist PM Naftali Bennett last week warned the international community to not fall for “Iran’s nuclear blackmail.”

Talks on the JCPOA resumed on Monday but abruptly ended on Friday after European diplomats expressed “disappointment and concern” with regards to Tehran’s proposal. Negotiations are expected to resume on Monday, December 6 but experts have cast doubt about the parties agreeing on proposed terms and conditions.

“I think everyone is conscious of the fact that not talking, not trying to find a new framework on both nuclear and regional issues, weakens everybody and is a factor in increasing confliction,” the French president told reporters in Vienna. “It is also important to reengage a slightly broader dynamic and involve regional powers as well. It is difficult to reach an agreement if the Gulf states, Israel and all those whose security is directly affected are not involved,” he added.

Israel says Iran shouldn't be rewarded

Meanwhile, in a broadcast video last week, Bennett called on the member states of JCPOA to refrain from rejoining the pact. Accusing Iran, he said that during the latest round of negotiations, Tehran would demand all the sanctions to be completely nixed while giving nothing in return. “Iran should not be rewarded,” he said. Notably, Israeli officials had previously expressed concerns about Washington signing a “less for less” deal with Iran. Speaking to Washinton Post, an unnamed zionist official stressed that the country was “very concerned” regarding the agreement. "Such an agreement would be detrimental and would only benefit the Iranian regime. It would be an enormous gift to Iran’s new, radical and IRGC affiliated regime,” he said.

(Image: AP)