Ghwayran Prison Attack In Syria Sparks Days Of Clashes; 77 IS Members Killed During Ambush

Even though the Islamic State faced defeat in Syria nearly three years ago, the terror outfit recently unleashed a deadly attack at Ghwayran prison which reportedly lodged suspected extremists. The main aim of the extremist organisation was to release their partners from jail. According to a report by BBC, Kurdish-led forces backed by US airstrikes have been combating militants in the city of Hasaka. Citing the jail monitoring group, the BBC reported that the overcrowded prison held 3,500 suspected IS members including some of its top leaders. As per the official figures, 77 IS members, 39 Kurdish fighters, including internal security forces, prison guards and counter-terrorism forces have been killed in the incident.

Though the security forces nabbed hundreds of jihadists since the breakout, many are reported to be still on the run. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Kurdish security forces have been working continuously to keep the situation under control after thousands of residents fleed from their houses amid fear of being killed by the IS militants. "Since yesterday, helicopters are always in the sky. "Civilians were fleeing Zuhour, and shops were closed across Hassakeh as security forces fanned out," said the resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety.

US airstrikes continue to support the SDF: Pentagon

Notably, this was not the incident executed in mere one day, as a report by the Associated Press stated that across the border in Iraq, gunmen stormed an army barracks north of Baghdad before dawn on Friday. The deadly bloodbath claimed the lives of at least 11 soldiers who were sleeping at the time of the terrorist attack. Meanwhile, a video shared by the militant Sunni Islamist group and formerly unrecognised quasi-state that follows a Salafi jihadist doctrine said many of its members had been freed in the attack on the prison. The video also shows some of its members holding hostages. Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby, during a press conference on Saturday said the US used airstrikes to support the SDF in the prison break attack. "We have provided some airstrikes to support them as they deal with this particular prison break," Kirby said, adding that the US recognizes that the IS threat is not gone, and "we remain focused on that."

With inputs from AP

Image: AP