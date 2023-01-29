Global Imams Council Condemns Jerusalem Terror Attack; Killed Seven

Global Imams Council has condemned the Jerusalem attack in which a Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue on January 27 (night). Taking to Twitter, the council wrote, "The Statement of The Global Imams Council on the Palestinian Islamist terrorist attack in Jerusalem. 28 January 2023" With the tweet, a snip of the official statement was also attached.

"The Global Imams Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the Palestinian terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least seven Jewish people outside a Synagogue in Jerusalem," read the statement released on January 28.

Further, they wrote that the heinous Islamist terrorist attack that occurred on Shabbat, and on International Holocaust Remembrance Day that has targeted our innocent Jewish brethren, including their children. the council also condemned the celebrations that took place throughout the Holy Land, and beyond.

"This council considers the perpetrator of this crime a terrorist, and not a martyr," read the statement released by The Global Imams Council.

They stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters and continue to pray for the victims of this terrorist attack and their families.

Apart from the council, the attack has been criticised by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reported AP. While addressing reporters at Israel’s national police headquarters Netanyahu asserted that he would take "immediate actions" against the attack. Further, Prime Minister Netanyahu affirmed he would convene his Security Cabinet on Saturday night, after the end of the Sabbath, to discuss a further response. Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the U.S. strongly condemned the attack and was “shocked and saddened by the loss of life,” noting it came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Seven people have been killed after a Palestinian gunman randomly fired outside an east Jerusalem synagogue on Friday night. reported Associated Press. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed, said police. The attack took place during the Jewish sabbath which was attended by local residents. The terror attack came after an Israeli military raid killed nine Palestinians in the West Bank.