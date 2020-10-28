Imran Khan Trolled As 'ally' Saudi Arabia Removes Gilgit-Baltistan From Pakistan's Map

In a huge setback to Pakistan, on October 24, Saudi Arabia released a 20 Riyal banknote to commemorate its presidency of organising G-20 summit on 21-22 November 2020 and the world map displayed on the obverse side of the note does not show Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmir as parts of Pakistan. Once a trusted ally of Pakistan, this move by the Kingdom is seen as a major diplomatic failure for Imran Khan-led country.

Lu ji, these are the fruits of Pakistani PM becoming driver to MbS.

Kashmir issue

Imran Khan has repeatedly meddled in the Kashmir issue since the Indian Parliament abrogated Article 370 and the 'K' issue has as such been the bane of Pakistan ever since it came into existance, spurring terrorism and an unbridled involvement of Pakistani deep state and military in civilian matters. Since coming to power, Imran Khan has repeatedly fearmongered and peddled fake news on Kashmir's ground situation. He has also faced defeat on an international scale after he called for global mediation into the bilateral issue.

After facing defeat at the UNHRC, UN informal meeting, European Parliament, G7 Summit, Khan also dragged up Kashmir at the UN General Assembly meeting. India has all the while maintained its stance that the abrogation of Article 370 is an internal matter while any other disputes regarding Kashmir will be solved bilaterally. Most recently, India staged a walkout of the UN General Assembly as Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan began his speech. He had also urged the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to enforce its resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir by ensuring a referendum as was the case with East Timor in 1999.

India has categorically stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral & inalienable part of its sovereign and that the only dispute left in Kashmir related to that part of the territory that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan.

