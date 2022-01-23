In Egypt. Archaeologists Find 2 Giant Sphinxes While Restoring King Amenhotep III's Tomb

Researchers discovered two giant sphinxes while restoring the funerary complex of King Amenhotep III, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, reported Sputnik. The two colossal sphinx statues were found by archaeologists near the modern-day city of Luxor and claim that the stone statues are around 3,300 years old.

Archeologists find two giant Sphinxes

The researchers found that limestone statues have the body of a lion and the head of a human, which portrays King Amenhotep III as a Sphinx. The statue of the King has a royal beard, a beautifully carved mongoose headdress, and a wide necklace. The statues were found half-submerged in water inside the Luxor temple, known as the "Temple of Millions of Years."

The archaeologist's team also found three black granite busts depicting the goddess Sekhmet, who is believed to be a goddess of war. She is worshiped for healing and is believed to lead the rulers in war, protect them in life, and guide them to the afterlife. The ministry said the remains of the walls and columns were decorated with inscriptions of ceremonial and ritual scenes.

After cleaning and restoration of the statues, archaeologists found the sphinxes carried an inscription written on the chest that said "beloved of the god Amun-Re". Amun-Re was referred to as the sun god and was worshipped as the creator deity. Notably, the historic monuments built close to the Nile river by King Amenhotep III were destroyed by an earthquake that caused massive devastation in Ancient Egypt. The site has been excavated and restored by experts under the direction of Egypt’s tourism ministry.

During the 18th dynasty, King Amenhotep III was the ninth ruler, and his reign lasted around four decades, beginning around 1390 BC. During that time, he ruled at an international level and held immense power. More than 250 statues of King Amenhotep III have been found, the most of any ruler.