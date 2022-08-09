In Iraq, Police Uses Live Ammunition To Control Protests Against Chinese Oil Firm: Report

On August 7, the police in Maysan, in the southern governorate of Iraq, used live ammunition to disperse a protest near the offices of a Chinese oil company. In the al-Kahla district, southeast of Maysan, demonstrators and security forces engaged in combat, according to eyewitnesses who were quoted by the local media outlet, Shafaq News Agency.

"The security forces used live bullets, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators who gathered at the front gates of PetroChina headquarters," an eyewitness said adding that "some demonstrators sustained varying injuries in the clashes. Many have been arrested as well."

According to the media agency, another eyewitness said that the protesters demanded improved services and infrastructure as well as the provision of some water for the district's marches. The demonstrations on August 9 in the southern governorate of Maysan have already put the safety of PetroChina's workers in danger, according to a source cited by Shafaq News Agency.

PetroChina may leave Iraq

If such protests continue, PetroChina may leave Iraq, according to analysts. The company has threatened to leave the country or move to another governorate if the protesters don't stop interfering with its security and the safety of its employees, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, the local media agency reported.

"If the Chinese company leaves the country, Iraq will lose 500 thousand barrels a day, the unnamed source claimed adding that "more than 5000 Iraqis will also lose their jobs." The source added that the "locals from the al-Kahla area demand the company provide them with potable water and electricity. However, this is not within the mandate or capabilities."

Additionally, the source claims that the business staunchly declined to offer more job grades. One of the largest producers and distributors of oil and gas in China, PetroChina engages in a variety of oil, gas, and new energy-related activities and sustainably supplies energy and oil products for societal and economic growth.

