Last Updated:

India Condemns Assassination Attempt On Iraq PM; Says 'terrorism Can't Undermine Peace'

India strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, asserting that terrorism and violence have no place in society.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
India

Image: AP/Unsplash/PTI


India on Sunday strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, asserting that terrorism and violence have no place in a civilized society. The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, added that terrorism and violence should not be allowed to undermine peace and stability in Iraq.

"We express our concerns for the casualties caused by the attack and reiterate our support for the democratic process in Iraq," the Ministry added.

The US condemns assassination attempt on IraqiPrime Minister

Earlier in the day, the United States condemned the attack. In a statement, United States State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “We are following the reported drone attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi. We are relieved to learn the Prime Minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was directed at the heart of the Iraqi state.” He also informed that the US is in close contact with the Iraqi security forces and has offered to assist in the investigation into the drone attack on al-Kadhimi.

READ | Iraq court sentences man to death for killing 2 journalists

 Iran and Saudi Arabia have also denounced the attack on Iraqi PM and instigated to rebellion associated with “foreign think tanks”.  A drone attack was executed at the residence of Mustafa al- Kadhimi, which is situated inside Baghdad's high-security Green Zone. However, the Iraqi Prime Minister escaped unhurt. 

READ | Iraq: Archaeologists unearth 2,700-year-old wine press in Dohuk; Watch bird's eye view

Iraq Prime Minister issues a statement

Shortly after the drone attack at his residence, al-Kadhimi issued a statement to inform that he was not harmed in the incident. The Iraqi PM tweeted, “I am fine and among my people. Thank God... and I call for calm and restraint from everyone, for the sake of Iraq.” A very calm al-Kadhimi appeared also made a television appearance thereafter, in which he said, “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don't build homelands and don't build a future.”

READ | Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi survives assassination attempt on 'heavily-fortified' residence

Image: AP/Unsplash/PTI

READ | Iraq's Interior Ministry calls assassination attempt on PM al-Kadhimi 'terrorist attack'
Tags: India, Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND