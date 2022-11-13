India Conveyed 'deep Condolences' To Turkey As Blast In Istanbul Kills 6 & Injures Several

India on Sunday conveyed its 'deepest condolences' to the government and people of Turkey over the 'tragic loss of lives' in the recent blast in Istanbul.

According to reports, the bomb exploded at a crowded street in the Turkish capital, killing six people and wounding dozens. The cause of the blast on Istiklal Avenue was not immediately clear. Five prosecutors were assigned to investigate the explosion, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

"India conveys its deepest condolences to the Government and people of Trkiye on the tragic loss of lives in the blast that took place in Istanbul today," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted. "Our sympathies are also with those who sustained injuries. We wish them a speedy recovery," he added.

'Suspected act of Terrorism': Turkish President Erdogan

"Incidents like these are an attempt to take over Turkey using the medium of terror strikes but this would not succeed," said Turkish President Erdogan, as reported by the Anadolu agency. He said, "Turkish President Erdogan says that based on initial information from the Governor, the Istanbul explosion could be a suspected act of terrorism," Anadolu tweeted and further added a woman's role is suspected to be behind the blast. "Efforts to take over Turkiye and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not yield results," President Erdogan said. "Initial observations show a woman played a role in the explosion at Istiklal Avenue, Turkish President says," the tweet read.

Bomb blast in Istanbul kills 6 people

An explosion on one of Istanbul's most popular pedestrian thoroughfares - Taksim Istiklal Street- occurred at around 16.20 (GMT+3). According to visuals from the video posted online, flames can be seen erupting with a loud bang, as pedestrians turned and ran away. Other footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene. Social media users said shops were shuttered and the avenue closed down.

The circulation of the various blast videos and images was stopped after the Turkish media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion. Following attacks and accidents, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past.

