Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi to be Inaugurated by PM Modi
New Delhi: The first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, built by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14th.
The temple is the first of its kind in the UAE and represents the cultural richness of Hinduism, adding to Abu Dhabi's diverse environment.
A video shared by ANI revealed its architecture, blending Indian classical style with Middle Eastern influences.
Pm will inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, during his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Indian envoy to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, also described the temple as a symbol of the strong cultural, social, and economic ties between India and the Gulf region.
Sudhir added about the temple's importance noting its scale and how it emerged from PM Modi's vision during his 2015 UAE visit. Despite challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, the temple, built with contributions from Indian artisans and devotees, shows unity and collaboration, Sudhir added.
According to an ANI report, Ambassadors from various countries and faiths were impressed during a recent preview. The visit aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, with agreements expected to be signed, including a bilateral investment treaty and an MoU on national archives, reflecting the robust trade and investment relationship between India and the UAE.
