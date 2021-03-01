Iran-backed Houthis Claim Responsibility For Saudi Arabia Drone And Missile Attack

Iran-backed Houthi rebels on Sunday claimed responsibility for the missile and drone attacks carried out against Saudi Arabia in a cross-border strike. A Houthi spokesperson, during a press conference, claimed the rebel group launched one ballistic missile and 15 bomb-laden drones, nine of which targetting Saudi capital Riyadh and six aimed at military sites in Abha and Khamis Mushait.

According to reports, Saudi's military intercepted and destroyed the missile mid-air before it could hit its target. Saudi military also claims to have downed at least six booby-trapped drones. The attack came at a time when Riyadh was hosting the Formula E championship, which was also attended by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The missile and drone attacks garnered criticism from the international community, who said the incident shows ''those responsible are not serious about peace''.

The UK condemns the latest Houthi missile and drone attacks targeted at Saudi Arabia and Marib. These put innocent lives at risk, and show that those responsible are not serious about peace, let alone protecting the Yemeni people — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) February 28, 2021

Yemen's Houthi rebels have gradually increased attacks on Saudi Arabia in the past couple of years, making use of drones and other airborne weapons. Just last week, a bomb-laden drone hit a passenger aircraft in Saudi Arabia, setting it on fire. However, no casualties were reported as the aircraft was standing empty. A Saudi-led coalition is helping the legitimate Yemeni government in their fight against Houthis, which is the key fighting issue as it regularly faces attacks from the coalition forces.

Yemen conflict

The war in Yemen began in 2014 after Iran-backed Houthi rebels captured the country's capital Sana'a and most of the northern parts, including key seaports, which massively hampered imports, pushing the country into a humanitarian crisis. Saudi Arabia, an adversary of Iran, entered the war in 2015 and started airstrikes against the Houthis in an attempt to defeat the rebels and restore the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

(Image Credit: AP)

