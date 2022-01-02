Iran Calls On UN To Issue Resolution Condemning Slaying Of General Qasem Soleimani

Ahead of the second anniversary of the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran has urged the United Nations to issue a resolution condemning the slaying of the country’s top anti-terror commander, reported PressTV. Iran called on the UN to issue a resolution protecting international peace and upholding human rights.

The Legal Department of the Iranian President’s office issued a statement marking the second anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani. In the statement, The Legal Department of the Iranian President’s office insisted that the former United States President Donald Trump at that time, had claimed responsibility for the crime, reported PressTV. In the statement, the Iranian side called on the UNGA to bear all legal measures within its authority, including the “adoption of a resolution condemning the assassination of government and diplomatic officials by (another) government.”

Furthermore, the Legal Department of the Iranian President’s office highlighted that the UN needs to take action in order to stop such crimes in the future. In the statement, the Iranian side also alleged that the US government breaches international laws, however, the world remains silent, as per the report. Iran, in the statement, asserted that giving immunity to perpetrators behind the killing of Qasem Soleimani threatens international peace. General Qasem Soleimani was killed near Baghdad International Airport on 3 January 2020 along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

Rally in Baghdad on the second death anniversary of Iran's top general

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of people took to the streets in Baghdad to mark the second anniversary of the slaying of Iranian top general and top Iraqi militia leader General Soleimani, reported Associated Press. General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were allegedly killed in a US drone strike. The people who rallied on the streets chanted Anti-United States slogans and demanded the expulsion of remaining American troops from Iraq. As per the report by AP, the people on the streets brought placards with them and a few of them read, "We will not let you stay after today on in the land of the martyrs."

Inputs from AP

Image: AP