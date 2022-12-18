Iran Calls UNGA Resolution On Human Rights Violations 'baseless Accusations, Hypocritical'

Iran on Saturday criticised the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution against its human rights violations by calling it “hypocritical and devoid of legitimacy”. “The hypocritical approach of sponsors of this resolution in exploiting international institutes to exert pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran is a clear example of abusing sublime human rights concepts and values to pursue short-sighted political objectives,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani as per a statement. The UNGA adopted a series of regulations on Thursday including one condemning the human rights violations in North Korea as well.

Thirty six countries in the UNGA drafted the resolution calling out the violations regarding the “promotion and protection of human rights: human rights situations and reports of special rapporteurs and representatives”. The resolution passed by a recorded vote of 80 in favour and 29 against, with 65 abstentions. Kanaani stated that these efforts were part of the “western countries” agenda to promote the “Iranophobia project” and “psychological war” against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The resolution was a mere repetition of “baseless accusations” against Iran drawn based on “misinformation” and “dishonest generalizations,” Kanaani said while further calling the resolution “one-sided” and “unrealistic”.

What did the resolution highlight?

The resolution expressed serious concern at the significant increase in use of the death penalty in Iran; disproportionate application of the death penalty to persons belonging to minorities; and continuing disregard for protections under Iranian law or internationally recognised safeguards relating to the death penalty. It also urged Iran to eliminate all forms of systemic discrimination and other human rights violations against women and girls; ensure women’s and girls’ equal protection and access to justice, including by prohibiting so-called honor killings and child, early and forced marriage. The resolution further called on the regime to lift restrictions on women’s and girls’ equal access to primary and secondary education; and remove legal and cultural barriers to women’s equal participation in the labour market and all aspects of economic, cultural, and political life.

The Assembly also expressed serious concern that the enforcement of the hijab and chastity law and its violent implementation by the Iranian morality police fundamentally undermines the human rights of women and girls. It strongly urged Iran to cease the use of excessive force against peaceful protestors, such as in the aftermath of Mahsa Amini’s arbitrary arrest and subsequent death while in custody. Further, it called on Iran to eliminate all forms of discrimination based on thought, religion, or belief, reiterating the importance of independent investigations for all allegations of human rights violations, including excessive use of force, arbitrary arrest, detention and torture.