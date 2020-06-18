Iran Condemns Fresh US Sanctions On Syria, Vows To Strengthen Trade Ties With Ally

Iran condemned the new “inhumane” US sanctions imposed on Syria and said that it will continue to strengthen its economic cooperation with the war-torn country. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abbas Mousavi told the state media that the imposition of such “inhumane sanctions” will only exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people, especially when the world is struggling to combat the pandemic.

“We will continue our economic cooperation with the resilient Syrian nation and Syria’s government, and despite these sanctions, we will strengthen our economic relations with Syria,” said Mousavi.

On June 18, the United States announced new sanctions on dozens of people including Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s wife and siblings under the Caesar Act. US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the government is sanctioning those who have played a key role in “obstructing a peaceful political solution” to the conflict.

Bashar Al-Assad’s wife Asma al-Assad and his siblings Maher al-Assad and Bushra al-Assad are among the 39 Syrian individuals and entities facing the sanctions. Pompeo said that the sanctions are the beginning of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime revenue and support used to wage war and commit mass atrocities.

“We will continue this campaign in the coming weeks and months to target individuals and businesses that support the Assad regime and obstruct a peaceful, political resolution of the conflict,” added the top US diplomat.

Threat of more sanctions

Pompeo said that the US anticipates “many more sanctions” and will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their “needless, brutal war” against the Syrian people. The former CIA chief made a special note of the sanctions on Asma al-Assad, saying she has become one of Syria’s most notorious war profiteers with the help of her husband and members of her Akhras family.

“Today, the Assad regime and those who support it have a simple choice: take irreversible steps toward a lasting political solution to the Syrian conflict in line with UNSCR 2254 or face ever new tranches of crippling sanctions,” warned Pompeo.

