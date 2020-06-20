Iran Foreign Minister Says France, Germany, UK 'accessories' To Trump & Netanyahu

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif lashed out at France, Germany and the UK after the three European countries submitted a resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to stop denying the agency access to suspected nuclear sites. The IAEA Board of Governors adopted the resolution calling on Iran to fully cooperate with the nuclear watchdog in implementing its NPT Safeguards Agreement.

Zarif accused the three nations of being “accessories” to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Taking to Twitter, the Iranian minister said that France, Germany and the UK should publicly state whatever they admit in private meetings, adding that they let the United States bully them to not fulfill duties mentioned in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as Iran nuclear deal.

E3 must stop public face-saving & muster the courage to state publicly what they admit privately: their failure to fulfill even own JCPOA duties due to total impotence in resisting US bullying

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 19, 2020

Stressing upon safeguards obligations

On June 19, the resolution, adopted by 25-2 vote with 7 abstentions, stressed the importance of States complying fully with their safeguards obligations and facilitating access as required when notified by the IAEA. It also emphasised the “essential and independent role” of the nuclear watchdog in verifying Iran’s compliance with its safeguards obligations.

The UN nuclear watchdog has been overseeing the JCPOA and issuing quarterly updates to its member states. In March, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi had called on Iran to cooperate immediately and fully with the agency and provide prompt access to locations which it has refused to let inspectors visit.

“The agency sought access to two of the locations. Iran has not provided access to these locations and has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify the Agency’s questions,” he added.

IAEA said in a statement on June 19 that the resolution follows reports in March and June by the IAEA Director General describing the Agency’s efforts and interactions with Iran. The reports highlighted Iran’s denial of access to two locations specified by the IAEA under the Additional Protocol and continued lack of clarification regarding Agency questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities in Iran.

