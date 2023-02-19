Iran Govt Slams French President For Meeting Women's Rights Activists At Munich Conference

The Iranian government has slammed French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent meeting with popular US-based Iranian activist Masih Alinejad. Taking to Twitter, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Saturday said, "those who ignore 44 years of overwhelming support from the majority of Iranians for the country [the Islamic Republic] and go to a few anonymous clowns, neither believe in democracy nor know the revolution or the Iranian nation."

He also called the anti-revolutionary figures who have met Macron "undignified clowns." He claimed said that the French president does not believe in democracy and has failed to know the Iranian people and their revolution. "The greatness, resistance, and power of the Iranian nation will soon force you to your knees," said Kanaani in his Farsi tweet.

Iran reacts sharply over French President's meeting with women rights activist

He further went on to say that "soon you will kneel before the perseverance, strength, and greatness of the Iranian nation." This development came on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Conference, where the French President had friendly talks with women’s rights activist Alinejad, one of eight dissident figures who have formed a coalition against the Iranian regime and support the protests in Iran.

The footage of Alinejad's meeting with Macron has been published on Twitter. In the clip, Macron is heard saying, "I want to congratulate you and all the members of the coalition for joining and teaming up nicely." Macron praised a united front among eight leading Iranian opposition figures that had been formed earlier in February. Three members of the group, including Prince Reza Pahlavi, Masih Alinejad, and Nazanin Boniadi, are participating in the Munich Security Conference. No Iranian government official has been invited to this meeting.

It is important to note that these anti-Iran government leaders have met at the event to make their voices heard across the world and gain support to face the brutal Iranian regime that has killed hundreds of people so far.

Image: AP