Iran Prez Says Insulting Prophet Encourages 'bloodshed & Violence' As France Faces Heat

Amid demonstrations in Muslim majority nations and calls for boycotting French goods over remarks made by the European nation’s government, Iran President Hassan Rouhani on October 28 said that insulting Prophet Muhammad would encourage “bloodshed and violence.” Following the beheading of history teacher near Paris and French President Emmanuel Macron pledging to protect the freedom of speech, there has been an uproar in several states with demonstrations including the burning of the French flag.

In the wake of the unrest, Rouhani said in a televised address that insulting the Islamic Religious Leader is not an “achievement” but “it’s immoral”. As France continues to defend the caricatures that are considered blasphemous by several Muslims states, the Iranian President said that it is a surprise that such remarks have budded from nations that claim culture as well as democracy. However, Rouhani added that even if it is unintentionally, violence is being encouraged by such moves.

"Insulting the prophet is no achievement. It's immoral. It's encouraging violence," Rouhani said in a televised speech. "It's a surprise that this would come from those claiming culture and democracy, that they would somehow, even if unintentionally, encourage violence and bloodshed.”

He added, "the West should understand that ... insulting the Prophet is insulting all Muslims, all prophets, all human values, and trampling ethics" and that "every single European is in debt to the Prophet, as he was the teacher of humanity".

France warns citizens in Muslim majority states

Meanwhile, France on October 27 has reportedly warned its citizens living in or travelling to some Muslim majority nations to remain extra cautious and take precautions. As the anger over Prophet Muhammad caricatures has surged with countries echoing calls from other Muslim states to boycott French goods over its actions and remarks, the French government has moved to alert its citizens in a number of countries. The roots of this fresh wave of unrest lie in a “terrorist” attack on October 16 involving beheading of a history teacher near Paris who showed Islam’s religious leader’s cartoons to his pupils.

An 18-year-old of Chechen origin decapitated teacher Samuel Paty outside a French school after he showed the caricatures to students reportedly in a civics lesson on freedom of speech. However, the Muslims have repeatedly condemned the cartoons and consider is blasphemous. In the wake of the uproar, French foreign ministry on Tuesday alerted its citizens and advises them on safety. As per a French media outlet report, the safety advice was issued for French citizens in Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iraq and Mauritania.

France’s government has advised its people to remain away from any demonstrations over the cartoons and refrain from any public gatherings. Moreover, security has been tightened even inside France. European nation's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on France-Inter radio called it "battle against an Islamist ideology." While reacting to calls for boycott, the French foreign ministry has said, “These calls distort the positions France has upheld in favour of freedom of conscience, freedom of expression, freedom of religion and the rejection of any incitement to hatred.”

