Iran Rebukes Israel's Nuclear Programme As 'most Serious Threat' To Middle East Security

Iran has slammed Israel at the United Nations (UN) and termed its nuclear programme as the ‘most serious threat’ to the security of all states in the Middle East. As per Tasnim News Agency of Iran, in an address to the First Committee of the 76th UN General Assembly on Tuesday, October 12, Iranian diplomat Heidar Ali Balouji lashed out at the Israeli regime for establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Middle East proposed by Iran back in 1974. He also criticised Tel Aviv for painting Tehran’s conventional weapon capabilities as a threat to regional stability.

The Iranian diplomat’s remarks came amid Israel repeatedly threatening to launch a military attack against Iran and called out Tehran to cease the alleged nuclear weapons programme. However, Iran has repeatedly denied having any aim to build such arms. Sputnik stated that both the supreme leaders of Iran have issued religious rulings decreeing nukes as well as other weapons of mass destruction to run contrary to the tenants of Islam.

In the committee meeting in New York City on Tuesday, as per the Iranian agency, Balouji said, “Israel continues to defy all international regimes governing weapons of mass destruction by refusing to adhere to the [Non-Proliferation Treaty], the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Committee.” He reportedly accused the Jewish state of “seriously hampering” the process of creating a nuclear-free Middle East.

As per the report by Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian diplomat said, “Nevertheless, [Israel] attempts to portray Iran’s conventional weapons capabilities or its exclusively peaceful nuclear programme, which is under the most robust verification of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as a challenge to regional stability.”

“This is but a hypocritical move to distract attention away from the real danger posed to regional peace by Israel, particularly its nuclear weapon arsenals as well as clandestine and un-safeguarded nuclear installations and activities,” he further alleged, as per the report.

Balouji accused Israel of making ‘false accusations'

Further in his address, Balouji accused Israel of making “standard practice” of “dissemination of false and fabricated accusations against regional countries, particularly the Islamic Republic of Iran…Nevertheless, it is quite evident that no amount of disinformation and manufactured crises can cover up the criminal nature, as well as the expansionist and war-mongering policies, that this regime has pursued over the past 70 years.”

