Iran Records Hottest Day In 2022; Mercury Soars Past 53°C In Ahvaz

Iran, on Friday, registered this year's hottest temperature at over 53°C, making it the hottest day recorded in August in the country's history.

Iran

As the world continues to witness extreme weather changes due to climate change, ranging from freezing winters to record high temperatures, Iran on Friday registered this year's hottest temperature at 53°C, making it the hottest August day in the country's history and one of the highest ever in the world. The scorching conditions were recorded in the city of Ahvaz in Iran's southwest on Thursday, according to a French meteorologist.

The highest ever temperature recorded on this planet is 134F (56.6°C) in Death Valley, California in 1913. The scorching temperature has set a new high for June in Asia. Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist from Meteo France, said that the recording of 53.7C had surpassed Iran's previous record high temperature of 53°C. 

Notably, this comes at a time a large part of the world, including Europe, is experiencing extreme weather conditions. This year, Europe saw the mercury break all records. For hundreds of millions of people in Europe, unbearably hot weather has been driving the reality of climate change home over the last month. Temperatures in the UK hit 40°C for the first time in recorded history, while France, Portugal, Spain, Greece, and Croatia have been battling wildfires for days or even weeks. Experts have said that the UK's recent record temperatures were made 10 times more likely by climate change. It’s a straightforward connection to make during a heatwave, as per climate experts. 

On the heat index, which considers humidity too, Iran's temperature was even higher at 142F (61.1°C), according to USA Today. However, on Friday, temperatures in the region fell below 47°C, and are expected to rise above 50°C in the coming week. The record temperature was noted just data after research wanted that almost a third of the world's population is exposed to deadly heat for 20 or more days per year.

Earlier in July, Dr Nikos Christidis, climate attribution scientist at the Met Office said, “We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40°C in the UK”, as per Euro News. He made the comments while announcing the UK’s first ever Red warning for exceptional heat.

“The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as ten times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence", he further added.

