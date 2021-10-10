Iran Says It Will Continue Support For Lebanon 'resistance' Amid Economic Pressures

In a key development, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Sunday, 10 October, said the country will continue to support the Lebanese “resistance” amid other pressures. He reportedly further noted that despite the economic pressures on the Islamic Republic along with the 'oppressive' sanctions by the United States, Iran is geared up to assist Lebanon.

"We have defended the Lebanese resistance in the face of threats posed to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, independence, and territorial integrity ... and our support for the Lebanese resistance in the face of potential threats of the Zionist regime (of Israel) will continue," he was quoted as saying by the state TV.

In a tweet at the end of his three-day visit to Lebanon on Sunday, Iranian FM also said, “Supporting the brotherly country of Lebanon is a moral duty that we will never spare any effort for.” In an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV network on Saturday evening (local time), Abdollahian said that Iran attaches great importance to Lebanon’s independence and sovereignty. The Iranian FM arrived in the Lebanese capital on Thursday and congratulated the people there for the new government.

Iran FM’s met with Sec-Gen Lebanon's Hezbollah

As per the Iranian state media report, Abdollahian even met with the Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and said that the discussion was ‘fruitful.’ As per the IRNA report, Iranian FM also hailed Nasrallah as a great political figure across the region and said that Tehran uses his views on the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that the country assisted Lebanon in difficult conditions referring to Tehran’s oil help to Beirut. Abdollahian also met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri after his arrival in Beirut on 7 October.

More talks needed with Saudi Arabia: Iran FM

Meanwhile, as per The Associated Press report, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on Friday that more talks are needed with its regional archrival Saudi Arabia to enhance ties. He also said that negotiations till now have been heading in the right direction. He has previously said that Islamic Republic’s talks with the kingdom till now had gone a “good distance.”

“We are in the process of putting things on the right track,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters at a press conference held at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut, as per AP. “We consider the ongoing dialogue constructive, and we hope that it serves both countries’ interests.”

IMAGE: AP