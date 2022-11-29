Iran Threatened World Cup National Soccer Team's Family With Torture: Security Source

Iran’s World Cup football team has been threatened by saying that their family members might get imprisonment or torture if they fail to ‘behave’ during their match against the United States on Tuesday, according to a source engaged in the games' security. The source further revealed that Iranian football players were summoned to a meeting with representatives of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following their rejection to perform the country's national anthem before their opening match against England on November 21, CNN reported.

The source claimed that the players were warned that if they did not sing the national anthem or participated in any political demonstrations against the Tehran administration, their families would suffer "violence and torture."

Iran's national soccer team threatened

It is pertinent to mention that prior to Iran's 2-0 triumph over Wales in their second match last Friday, the players sang the national song. According to the Mirror report, the national anthem of Iran represents the Islamic Republic's desire to exist forever.

The insider, who is closely observing Iran's security services as they operate in Qatar during the World Cup, claimed that the IRGC had dispatched dozens of officials to keep an eye on the Iranian players, who aren't permitted to mix outside the team or interact with outsiders. As per the source, “There are a large number of Iranian security officers in Qatar collecting information and monitoring the players,” CNN reported.

After the IRGC officials threatened Iranian players and their families, Carlos Queiroz, the Portuguese coach of Iran's national team, met with them separately, the source claimed.

Furthermore, the insider declined to disclose the details of the alleged conversation. Iranian players may demonstrate at the World Cup, according to Queiroz, but only in accordance with FIFA rules.

US removed Islamic Republic's emblem from national flag

Amid the controversy around Iran’s national flag, Tuesday's match in Group B between Iran and the US is considered to be one of the key matches. Notably, Iran is competing in this World Cup despite internal unrest.

Meanwhile, the US Soccer Federation outraged Iran by displaying the national flag of the country without the emblem of the Islamic Republic prior to a vital Group B match between the nations. Iran further said that by doing this, the US has been aiding Iranian protesters. Notably, Iranians have been demonstrating since Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, passed away while being held by the police as a result of the improper wearing of a headscarf.

In retaliation, the Iranian government accused the US of removing the name of God from their flag. According to The Guardian report, the Iranian football federation claimed that their opponents should be suspended for 10 games for "offending the dignity" of their country.

This unexpected request was made in response to the US Soccer Federation posting an image of the Iranian national flag without the Islamic Republic of Iran's symbol on social media in support of Iranian protesters. The image has now been removed.

(Image: AP)

(Image: AP)