Iran To Compensate Ukrainian Plane Crash Victims, Hold Reparation Discussion On October 18

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation chief Touraj Dehqani Zanganeh on Wednesday, September 9 informed that the Islamic Republic will be compensating the families of Ukrainian plane crash victims.

As per Iranian News Agency IRNA, Zanganeh said Iran is open to paying "full compensation for what it has done." The Ukrainian passenger plane was mistakenly shot down earlier this year during a heated confrontation between Iran and US forces.

Iran accepts its mistake

As per reports, Iran will be starting its new round of talks on October 18 over the payment of damages. Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was downed following an unfortunate set of human errors on the part of Iranian forces.

Initially, Iran blamed the crash on a technical problem. However, later, the Iranian military admitted that they had mistaken the passenger jet for a missile while locked in airstrikes with the United States following the death of major general Qassem Soleimani.

Iran authorities said the misalignment of the air defence unit’s radar system was the key “human error” that led to the accident which had sparked global outrage.

In January, a United States-led airstrike at Baghdad international airport killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organisation.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had vowed in a televised speech that all those responsible for the downing of the passenger jet will be punished and brought to justice. He further added that for the people of Iran it is very important that whoever is responsible for the negligence at any level must be punished.

However, Iran authorities arrested the person who posted a video online showing missile attacking the Boeing jetliner. The person was taken into custody by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards and will be facing charges related to national security. The Iranian judiciary also announced that they have also made the arrest of several people over the incident.

(Image Credits: AP)