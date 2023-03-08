Iranian Men Mock Hijab Order For Women, Wear Traditional Veil While On Duty At Pharmacies

In a protest move by the Iranian men against an order for women working in pharmacies to compulsorily wear hijab, they are also covering their faces with hijab while on duty at pharmacies.

Notably, the move is aimed at mocking the order of Iran's Food & Drug Administration passing a mandate for all female staff to wear the traditional veil at the workplace. This comes amid severe unrest in Iran after women protested wearing the veil going against the government dress code.

Compulsory hijab is the main pillar of a religious relationship.… https://t.co/h7sixsZyfq pic.twitter.com/cnngIXynGm — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) March 7, 2023

Men wearing Hijab

An Iranian journalist and activist tweeted the photos of men wearing hijab at pharmacies in Iran and also stated the practice will be forced to be withdrawn by the government. She said, “Iran’s Food & Drug Administration has ordered pharmacies to force their female staff to wear black veils at workplace. Iranian men are mocking this order and supporting their female colleagues by wearing hijab. Compulsory hijab is the main pillar of a religious relationship. Together we will bring this wall down.”

She also appealed for support for the move from the pharmacist community from around the globe and said, “I call on international pharmacists to support their Iranian colleagues. Many women lost their job for the crime of resisting compulsory hijab laws. Forcing women to wear hijab is an insult to all women and men across the globe. Human rights is a global matter. Show your solidarity.”

Hijab controversy in Iran

The death of Mahsa Amini for protesting against the compulsory wearing of the traditional hijab sparked massive protests in Iran resulting in a widespread government crackdown. It resulted in a slowdown of the anti-Hijab movement in the country.

In what can be called a decisive move in the Hijab row in Iran, Chief Judge Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei ruled women not wearing the Hijab will be punished for the violation of the dress code. “Removing one's hijab is equivalent to showing enmity to the Islamic Republic and its values. People who engage in such an abnormal act will be punished,” Ejei said, as quoted by IRNA news agency.

Image: @AlinejadMasih - Twitter