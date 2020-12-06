Iran's Top Court Orders Retrial Of Three Men On Death Row Over 2019 Anti-govt Protests

Iran's Supreme Court said that the three defendants, who were on death row for their alleged involvement in 2019 anti-government protests, will have their sentences reviewed in another tribunal. The Supreme Court, which in July had suspended their sentence, has now said that the three men will be retried again for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests last year. According to Iran's state-owned news agency IRNA, the Supreme Court announced the retrial on its official website, but did not specify exactly when the retrial would take place.

Read: US Navy Official Says 'uneasy Deterrence' Reached With Iran

Accused of rioting, damaging properties

The three men, who were sentenced to death earlier this year, are all in their 20s and are accused of rioting, damaging public properties, including banks, buses, and petrol pumps. The anti-government protests that took place in November 2019 were sparked because of the rising fuel prices in the country. The government clamped down on protesters using violent means, which saw over 1,000 being arrested and 200 to 400 killed, while thousands of others were left injured.

Read: Iran’s Virus Deaths Pass 50,000 As Lockdown On Capital Eases

The three men Amirhossein Moradi, Said Tamjidi, and Mohammad Rajabi were arrested during the time and were later sentenced to death for their alleged participation in the protests. However, when the international community and human rights advocates raised objections to capital punishment, the Supreme Court of Iran in July suspended the sentences. Now, the apex court has ordered a retrial in another tribunal, giving the accused a chance to prove their innocence.

Read: Iran Expresses Readiness To Comply With Nuclear Deal If Biden Lifts All Sanctions

Earlier this year, international outrage had sparked over the sudden execution of wrestler Navid Afkari in September. Afkari was accused of killing an IRGC soldier during the 2018 protests and had allegedly confessed to his crimes while in detention. But, experts argue that the confession came under third-degree torture by the authorities, who executed Afkari to scare people into not participating in any potential protests in the future.

Read: Iran Parliament Pushes Bill To End UN Nuclear Inspections After Scientist's Killing

(Image Credit: AP)

