Iraq Authorities Launch High-level Investigation Into Korean Firm Director's Death

Iraqi officials have initiated an investigation into the death of a high-level director of a Korean company who was working on a project of implementing a strategic port in the country's southern region. As per reports, the Iraqi lawmakers have raised doubts over the initial reports that claimed the incident a suicide. Director for the South Korean Daewoo E&C Iraq office, Park Chul-Ho was found dead on the morning of Friday, October 9.

High-level probe initiated

As per reports, Park's body was discovered by an employee in the company compound in the oil-rich province of Basra, some kilometres away from the port site. A high-level investigation was called in for an in-depth investigation into the matter after multiple officials raised questions over Park's death. As per reports, three Iraqi officials said that the new committee began work on Saturday.

The mayor of Al-Fao district in Basra, Walid al-Sharif, is reported to have said that the high-level probe will include surveillance footage retrieved from around the company premises. As per reports, hours after the Director's body was found, the Ministry of Transport released a statement claiming that Park's death is a case of suicide and that his passing would not disturb the ongoing project.

In addition to this, Hassan Karim al-Kaabi, deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, requested the government to conduct a strict investigation into the matter. Al-Kaabi questioned the timing of Park's death as it had occurred just after the Transport Ministry announced signing a new contract regarding the work on the next phase of the Fao port project. Hakim al-Zamili, head of the Sadrist Movement, has also backed the demand for a high-level probe to follow up the case.

Inputs/Image: AP (Representative)