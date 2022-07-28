Last Updated:

Iraq: Ex-PM Hits The Street With A Gun After Protestors Storm Parliament Building

In Iraq, a former PM took to the streets, armed with a weapon, after protestors thronged Parliament over the Coordination Framework bloc's PM nominee.

In Iraq, a former prime minister took to the streets armed with a weapon after enraged protestors thronged Parliament over the Coordination Framework bloc's nominee for the post of PM. The Coordination Framework is a coalition dominated by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their supporters. Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Parliament building in Baghdad to protest the candidate of Iran-backed parties for the post of prime minister.

The protesters are opposed to the pro-Iran Coordination Framework's choice for premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a former minister and province governor. State of Law leader and former Prime Minister Nouri al Maliki chose Mohammed al Sudani as the nominee. In the photographs that have surfaced on Twitter, Maliki can be seen with a weapon in his hand, flanked by security officials on the streets of Iraq. 

Protests rock Iraqi parliament

In a demonstration against a candidate for prime minister put up by Iran-backed parties, hundreds of Iraqi protestors broke into Baghdad's parliament on July 27 while yelling anti-Iran epithets. Most of the demonstrators were devotees of prominent Shiite preacher Muqtada al Sadr. The protesters, who were all male, were spotted strolling on the tables of the parliament, looking through files, sitting in the members' chairs, and waving the flag of Iraq.

Nearly ten months after the federal elections, the incident increased the stakes in the political conflict in Iraq. The protesters were miffed by Mohammed al Sudani's nomination as the official candidate of the Coordination Framework coalition, which is made up of Shiite parties with support from Iran and their allies.

Al-Sadr behind massive protests in Iraq

It was the biggest demonstration since the October federal elections, and it was the second time this month that al-Sadr has utilised his capacity to organise massive crowds to send a message to his political adversaries. Thousands responded to his request for a mass prayer earlier in July, which many feared might turn into unsettling protests.

After his supporters entered parliament, al-Sadr issued a post on Twitter telling them their message had been received and urging them to "return safely to your homes." This was a sign that the sit-in would not continue to escalate. Soon after, under the watchful eye of security personnel, demonstrators started to leave the parliament building. The incident, and subsequent demonstration of al-Sadr's authority over his followers, served as an implicit warning to the Framework alliance of a potential escalation if a government is formed with al-Sudani at the lead.

