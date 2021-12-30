Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Confirms End Of US-led Combat Mission In The Country

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Wednesday announced that the military contingent of the US-led international coalition has completely withdrawn from the nation. In a Twitter post, al-Kadhimi said that the combat mission of the international coalition has ended, adding that the Iraqi forces are capable of countering terrorism on their own now. The Iraqi PM also thanked the coalition and went on to say that the nation’s armed forces are ready to protect the people against Daesh.

“We thank the leadership of the Coalition, it’s members, our partners and neighbors in combating Daish and reaffirm that our security forces stand ready to defend our people,” Iraq PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi said.

The Coalition have fully completed their combat role after transfer of personnel and material outside Iraq. Going forward, their role will be to advise and assist our security forces per the outcome of the Strategic Dialogue. — Mustafa Al-Kadhimi مصطفى الكاظمي (@MAKadhimi) December 29, 2021

It is to mention that the withdrawal of the international troops has been completed ahead of the December 31 deadline. Al-Kadhimi said that the role of the international coalition has become limited to advice and support, according to the strategic dialogue. Notably, this comes after a spokesperson for Iraq’s Joint Operations Command Tahsin al-Khafaji on December 22 announced that the combat units of the international coalition had left the country except for military advisers who stayed in Iraq.

Why are US troops deployed in Iraq?

Back in January 2020, the Iraqi parliament had passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in the nation. In July 2021, the US and Iraq then held a session of strategic dialogue, during which the two sides agreed on withdrawing all US combat troops from Iraq. It was in August that US President Joe Biden had said that after December 31 American troops will switch to training Iraqi forces and assisting them in fighting what remains in Daesh.

Meanwhile, the US had deployed its forces in Iraq in 2003 after the nation plunged into war. The American forces were present in Iraq till they overthrew the government led by Saddam Hussein in 2011. During the war, it was estimated that over 10 lakh civilians were killed and more than 2 lakh remain missing to date. Subsequently, in 2014, then US President Barack Obama sent US troops to the war-torn country. Now, even though the country is not stable, the condition is believed to be improving gradually as compared to the previous regime.

(Image: AP)