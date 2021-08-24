Israel Bombs Key Sites On Gaza Strip After Hamas Launches Incendiary Arson Balloons

The Israeli Defense Forces(IDF) carried out airstrikes along the Gaza Strip late on Monday night in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from the coastal enclave that set off at least nine fires alongside Israeli border communities earlier in the day. Amongst the target hit by the zionist army were a Hamas weapon factory in Khan Younis, the entrance to a terror tunnel in Jabaliya, and an underground rocket launcher in the Shejaiya neighborhood. Arson balloons are a common tactic used by Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip, which has been under blockade ever since Hamas took power there in 2007.

All summer, Hamas launched arson balloons from Gaza into Israel.



In response to Hamas’ renewed attacks today, we struck a weapons manufacturing site, rocket launch site & tunnel entrances in Gaza.



We will continue to respond firmly against all terrorist activities from Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 23, 2021

In response to the violent riots Hamas instigated on the Israel-Gaza border today, our forces just struck 4 Hamas weapons and storage manufacturing sites. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 21, 2021

Last week, machine gun fires aimed at Israeli jets hit homes and caused some other damages in Sderot. In retaliation, the army fired an additional tunnel entrance, according to the Times of Israel. It is imperative to note that a peace agreement was inked in the aftermath of a gruesome 11-day war in May but both sides have continued exchanging heavy fires regardless. Meanwhile, the conflict escalated over the weekend after Israeli police fired at Palestinian protesters who had gathered near the Gaza Border on Saturday. The demonstrators had gathered with explosives and constantly tried to cross the Gaza-Israel barrier. The conflict resulted in a Palestinian boy and an Israeli police officer getting critically wounded.

Israel-Hamas conflict

On May 10, Hamas’ fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. The war claimed over 200 lives, including women and children on both sides. However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other and attack each other's territories. It is imperative to note that quasi-democratic group Hamas and the State of Israel have fought four bitter wars in just over a decade and each of them has ended inconclusively.

