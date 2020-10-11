Israel: Demonstrators Clash With Police As Thousands Protest Against Netanyahu At Tel Aviv

Tens of thousands of Israeli demonstrators flooded the streets of Tel Aviv with adherence to 1,000 socially distancing apart as they protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the government’s ban on public assembly per the national coronavirus protocols. Police in riot gear and the protesters had a confrontation, as clashes erupted between marchers and law enforcement officers in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, which led to the detention of at least 8.

According to sources of Israel’s broadcaster Times of Israel, an estimated 200,000 people participated in the rally against PM Netanyahu for alleged corruption and his handling of the novel coronavirus. Holding placards and flags, chanting slogans, the protesters reprimanded the Israeli leader as incompetent, citing mismanagement of the pandemic that has infected 290,003 Israelis so far. The mob indicted the PM for ruling the nation whilst on trial for corruption charges. In the trial of October 2019, Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu was charged for breach of trust, bribery, and fraud as he was convicted in three separate cases, which, he defiantly railed as malicious attempts to “overthrow” his government. His lawyers argued for the courtroom to grant a three-month delay as Netanyahu denied the allegations as politically motivated.

#Israel ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡±



Massive Anti-gov protests in #TelAviv, again calling for the resignation of war criminal Prime Minister Netanyahu.



These protests have been going for months & like most protests around the world right now from Portland to Hong Kong, it’s getting no media coverage. pic.twitter.com/GZnqRc3L1f — Terrence Daniels (Captain ðŸ€ Planet) (@Terrence_STR) October 10, 2020

Protesting outside Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem, the crowd demanded Netanyahu’s discharge of duties as PM waving pink and black flags that symbolized grassroots protest movements, with banners that read, “You are destroying my future.Go!” among many others. A mob of thousands of protesters assembled at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv with drums and tambourines unfurling political party flags, blowing horns despite a nationwide lockdown.

More than 210,000 people protests calls "BIBI GO!" tonight in more than 4000 locations all over Israel. Bibi lost his legitimacy to further lead Israel. He must leave!!!https://t.co/qQBVqoqvoQ — Marco_Pollo (@MarcoPo87532294) October 10, 2020

Breaching police barricades

Security forces detained several for breaching police barricades as the crowd clashed violently with officers on-duty, according to Israeli daily Haaretz. Protesters hurled objects at the security forces and the Police, injuring several, with a number of officers treated on site. The “Black Flags” movement, one of the largest demonstrators leading the movement gathered at both Rabin Square and Habima Square as they engulfed central streets displaying angst and fury at the Israeli government.

Can’t stand how this man is destroying my country, a demonstrator was quoted saying by local reporters of Times of Israel on-site. Israel had imposed the coronavirus lockdown effective September 18 to curb the rising infections, in force until October 14, however, the demonstrators have regularly gathered to protest against the Netanyahu’s regime.

[Israeli protesters march on the street during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Israel.]

[Police officers detain a person as Israelis #protest against legislation banning them from holding demonstrations. Credit: Twitter/Nicol Etta]

[Israeli police officers arrest an Israeli protester during a demonstration against lockdown measures that they believe are aimed at curbing protests against prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv, Israel.]

