'Israel Has Achieved Its Goal': PM Netanyahu Claims Victory Over Hamas In 11-day War

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on May 21, hailed his country’s 11-day long military operation in the Gaza Strip as an “exceptional success”. Addressing media reporters, the Likud leader highlighted that Israeli Forces have “achieved their goals” in the operation which targeted Islamist fundamentalist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Netanyahu’s remarks came shortly after his Security Cabinet approved a ceasefire with Hamas, ending a bloody conflict that has claimed over 200 lives.

On May 10, Hamas’ fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other. On Friday, Netanyahu asserted that "the public doesn't know everything about Israel's gains in the operation and neither does Hamas.” The hawkish leader did not reveal further details when asked by reporters.

Likud's Political Gains

While Netanyahu claims the bombardment aimed at protecting Israel’s territory and neutralizing Arab terrorists, critics have pointed out the PM’s political gains from the conflict. Netanyahu’s Likud Party fell short of the majority in March 23 elections. Additionally, his initial failure at curbing COVID in the country and pending charges of corruption gave a push to his opposition. However, his latest victory over Hamas has established him as “Mr Security”, giving little chance to the opposition to form a coalition that could dethrone him.

Meanwhile, Senior Hamas figure also claimed victory against Israel in the ‘11 day war’, just hours after a ceasefire between the Zionist and the Islamist Fundamentalist group came into place. “This is the euphoria of victory," said, Khalil al-Hayya, the second most senior leader of Hamas’ Politburo in the Gaza Strip. Amidst thousands of Palestinians cheering, al-Hayya also vowed to reconstruct each and every household annihilated by the Israeli Airstrikes. It is imperative to note that quasi-democratic group Hamas and the State of Israel have fought four bitter wars in just over a decade and each of them has ended incolclusively.

Image: AP