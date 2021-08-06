Israel Launches Airstrikes On Lebanon For First Time In 7 Years, Tension Escalates

In a major escalation in the Middle East, Israel launched aerial attacks on Lebanon after seven years as a retaliatory shelling against the alleged rocket attack on August 4, Wednesday. Fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terrorism in Lebanon, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said. Israeli Aircraft carried out routine airstrikes on Palestinian militant targets in Gaza or Iranian targets in Syria, but this was the first time since 2014 that the Israeli Air Force had bombarded Lebanese territory, the IDF added.

The overnight strikes annihilated rocket launchpads in the southern Lebanese district, the Israel Defense Forces claimed. Meanwhile, Hezbollah owned Al-Manar TV dismissed IDF’s claim and said that Israeli strikes hit only an empty area in the Mahmoudiya Village in the Marjayoun district. The artillery attack after seven years triggered the already taught situation in both countries.

Escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon

Not only is rocket fire from Lebanon at Israeli civilians an act of terrorism, it also is indicative of the Lebanese government's lack of governance of terrorist organizations operating in Lebanon.



The Lebanese government is responsible for all attacks from Lebanon. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 4, 2021

Israel authorities initially held the Palestinian militants' group Hamas, and not Hezbollah, responsible for the attack. Following the second-day cross border bombarding, Lebanon condemned the strikes and mentioned that the escalated strikes could jeopardize the fragile Peace Treaty between the two countries, which was signed after the 11-day conflict between Israel and Gaza-based Hamas. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that the two-day airstrike suggests "Israel's intention to escalate attacks against Lebanon". He also added that the Lebanese army has initiated a probe into the matter to identify the first phase of bombardment that hit Israel on August 4.

Meanwhile, Israel warned the Lebanese government that it would not allow the Beirut power vacuum to compromise security on its northern territory. The IDF took to Twitter to state that the Lebanese government is responsible for shelling from Lebanon. The IDF further warned against future "attempts to harm Israeli civilians and Israel's sovereignty".

The attack on Israeli Territory on August 4

The munitions allegedly fired from Lebanon hit the Kiryat Shmona region of Northern Israel but failed to cause any casualties, the local media reported on August 4, Wednesday. However, the shelled rockets ignited fires in multiple bushes around the residential area. Following the attack, the IDF fired 92 artillery shells that landed in the southern part of Lebanon. The United Nations peace-keeping troop UNIFIL has been deployed in the area for patrolling. The agency urged Israel and Lebanon to "act with urgency" to deescalate tension between the nations.

(Image input: @IDF/Twitter)