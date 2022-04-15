Israel PM Says 'Iron Beam' Interceptor May Sound Like Science Fiction 'but It's Real'

In a major development in the field of aerial defence systems, Israel on Thursday successfully tested its 'Iron Beam' interceptor. Taking to Twitter, Israel PM Naftali Bennett confirmed the same adding notable features of the exceptional rocket-interception system. "This may sound like science fiction, but it is real," he wrote in a Twitter post.

The 'Iron Beam' is the world’s first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot, Bennett said. The defence system is said to be deployed on land, in the air, and at sea. Currently, Israel Defence Ministry is aimed at positioning the laser systems around its international borders over the next decade to protect the country against attacks, according to the Associated Press. The 'Iron Beam' interceptions are "silent, invisible," Bennett added.

Israel to begin using 'Iron Beam' within a year: PM Bennett

According to the Associated Press, the tests took place last month in the Negev Desert. The announcement was however made just ahead of the first anniversary of the 11-day Gaza war when Gaza's occupiers Hamas militants fired nearly 4,000 rockets toward Israel. Israel's Defence Ministry announced its successful launch of the interceptor with a short video showing the anti-tank missile system in action. The interceptor, fired from the ground station successfully blocked rockets, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mortars, smashing them into pieces.

Following the announcement of the launch, Israel explained that its all-weather defence system Iron Dome by Rafael Advanced Defence and Israel Aerospace Industries was a huge success with 90% interception capacity. However, officials added, the system was "expensive to launch." According to Bennett, as quoted by Associated Press, the Iron Dome costs thousands of dollars to intercept one rocket. Earlier in February, the Israeli PM said Tel Aviv will begin using the system within a year.

This comes atop Israel's inventory comprising a series of defence interception systems. These include everything from long-range to anything launched from within a few kilometres. Meanwhile, in regards to the nuclear deal between its archenemy Iran and P5+1 countries- the US, China, France, Russia, and UK- Israel officials said the tattered accord does not do enough to curb Tehran's nuclear program or military activities across the region.

