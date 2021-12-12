Israel Preparing Military Option To Prevent Iran From Obtaining Nuclear Weapon

Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz informed US officials during talks in Washington that Tel Aviv was preparing a military option to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, according to the radio station Galei Tzahal, quoting a top Israeli defence official. France, Germany, and the United Kingdom voiced worry in August over data from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) claiming that Iran had manufactured uranium metal-enriched to 20% for the first time and boosted its uranium enriched to 60% manufacturing capability.

Sputnik reported citing the same source that, Iran is on the verge of producing enough uranium to build a nuclear weapon but "is not going to cross the line, understanding the significance [of this step]".

Iran announced in November that it had produced 210 kilogrammes (463 pounds) of 20% enriched uranium and at least 25 kilograms of 60% enriched uranium, with spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran noting that only nuclear countries can demonstrate such production capabilities. However, certain vital new elements concerning Israel's secret war on Iran's nuclear programme were previously known, according to a New York Times report. When Israel and the Mossad think it deems necessary, they strike the Islamic Republic, but they prefer to do so when Tehran has enraged the IAEA, according to NYT report.

US military chiefs to discuss future military drills to attack Iran's nuclear sites

However, US officials were believed to be working to bridge the gap with Israel, with a report surfacing this week that a plan for possible military action against Iran if the talks fail, as well as a move to tighten sanctions on Tehran, will be reviewed, according to Times of Israel. Meanwhile, a senior US official claimed that Israeli and American military chiefs are planning to discuss future military drills to rehearse attacking Iranian nuclear sites in the worst-case scenario, according to the report.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was agreed in 2015 by China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and Iran, with the goal of lifting US sanctions in exchange for Tehran's nuclear programme being limited. In 2018, the United States unilaterally pulled out of the agreement and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran.

Iran responded by announcing a progressive reduction in its commitments under the agreement, including the removal of limitations on nuclear research, centrifuges, and uranium enrichment levels. The seventh round of discussions on the JCPOA's restoration began on November 29th, with a break for consultations called by the US on December 3rd. The main focus of the talks is the removal of US sanctions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies)