Israel To Evict Ukrainian Refugees From State-sponsored Accommodation 

The government of Israel is set to evict 100 Ukrainian refugees who are currently living in state-sponsored housing that Israel had provided for them free of charge earlier this year, reported The Jerusalem Post. While this arrangement had continued unchanged up until now, last week, the Israeli government informed the refugees that they are being evicted and should look for living solutions on their own, local Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 15,000 non-Jewish refugees have fled the conflict to Israel. Some of them initially stayed with relatives or acquaintances, but as the months of war dragged on, they had to look for alternative living arrangements.

Responding to queries over the decision to evict the Ukrainian refugees, the Israeli Welfare Ministry stated, "The contract with one of the operators hosting the war refugees has come to an end, and tenants who are unable to finance accommodation due to a medical or physical condition have been offered alternatives in a hotel. The period of state-sponsored residence for the war refugees was initially limited to three months and has been extended time and time again."

The situation for the Ukrainians is complicated by the fact that they aren’t officially recognised as refugees in Israel, which leaves them ineligible to open bank accounts or find jobs.

Israel not the only country to cut aid to Ukrainian refugees

Israel isn’t the only country that’s cutting back on aid to Ukrainian refugees. On Thursday, Poland's parliament voted in favour of amendments that require Ukrainians to partially pay for their accommodation in the country, starting in March, while it has also tightened the system of benefits for those arriving from the neighbouring state.

Ukrainian refugees in Germany have faced difficulties in finding rented accommodation, the rent of which is strictly regulated by law: they have to be ready to be evicted or pay fines. However, the Polish press reported that Ukrainians who fled the war to Poland will be able to receive food packages for the winter holidays. The packages will be distributed by volunteers of the Speak Up Foundation in the Polish city of Swinoujscie.