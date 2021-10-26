Israel To Start Preparing To Strike Iran's Nuke Programs Amidst Frozen Nuclear Talks

With uncertainty looming large on the Iran Nuclear Deal, Israeli defence forces have announced a new programme that would allow them to practice for a possible strike on Iranian Nuclear Programmes. Starting as early as next year, the zionist troops will begin drawing novel attack plans and rehearsing their strike, according to a report by the Times of Israel. For this purpose, the IDF has already set aside funds and also updated its training schedule.

While striking clandestine nuclear facilities in Iran was a top priority for Israel initially, the issue was subsided following the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). However, as the US pulled back from the deal in 2018, the threat has exacerbated. Last month, the country’s speaking at the 76th meeting of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declared that “Iran’s nuclear program has hit a watershed moment, and so has our tolerance. Words do not stop centrifuges from spinning… We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

It is imperative to note that preparing for an attack on nuclear facilities-which are deep buried underground- would not be enough. IDF would also have to brace themselves for a possible Iranian counter-strike by Iran as well as its allies across the region. On Sunday, Tehran said that the zionists would suffer a colossal economic crisis if they attack the Islamic Republic. According to a report by Sputnik News, the statement was made by the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani who warned Zionists against Iran’s "shocking response" in case of an attack on its territory -- both nuclear and non-nuclear. Both Tehran and Jerusalem have been engaged in a shadow war for decades with occasional spurts of violence.

Knesset approves US1.5bn for to counter Iran

Last week, the Knesset approved five billion shekels (US1.5 billion) in funds to prepare for a possible nuclear attack by Iran. Slamming the move in a tweet, Shamkhani said that instead of allocating money to attack, the Naftali Bennett administration should focus on using it to replenish damages that would be caused by Iranian retaliation. While both the parties have been trading barbs ever since negotiations on the 2015 JCPOA pact froze, Israel’s recent indication to use force against Iran's nuclear plants has exacerbated tensions in the region.

Image: AP

