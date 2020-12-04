Israel Warns Citizens Against Travelling To Gulf Countries Citing Iran Threat

The Israeli government on Thursday warned its citizens against travelling to Gulf countries in light of the recent threats issued by Iranian officials after the killing of its top nuclear scientist. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's National Security Advisor in a statement said it is highly likely that Iran will try and attack Israeli citizens given its past involvement in terror attacks in various countries. This comes after Iran vowed revenge against Israel over the assassination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

"In light of the threats heard recently by Iranian officials and in light of the involvement in the past of Iranian officials in terror attacks in various countries, there is a concern that Iran will try to act in this way against Israeli targets," said a statement issued by the prime minister's National Security Council.

Fakhrizadeh's assassination

Fakhrizadeh was killed by at least five gunmen on November 25 on the outskirts of capital Tehran. Iran was quick to blame Israel for the assassination as the country has been allegedly involved in the past killings of other Iranian nuclear scientists. Several Iranian officials pledged revenge against Israel, with one opinion piece, published in an Iranian newspaper, even suggesting a strike on Israeli port city of Haifa.

Israel is yet to comment on the killing but the recent travel advisory from the top security official suggests that Tel Aviv is taking the threats seriously. Iran pointing the fingers at Israel for the killing also stems from the fact that Netanyahu had once publicly mentioned the name of Fakhrizadeh at a press conference, where he called out the scientist for running the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme. The United States and the UN nuclear watchdog, however, claim that the nuclear programme headed by Fakhrizadeh was disbanded in 2002.

Israel and Gulf countries the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain had signed the historic US-brokered Abraham Accords in September this year to normalise relations and establish people-to-people ties. Following the agreement, travel services between Israel and UAE had also begun and thousands of Israeli citizens were expected to travel to the Gulf for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah this month.

