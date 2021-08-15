Israeli Forces, Palestinian Worshippers Clash At Ibrahimi Mosque In Occupied West Bank

Israeli security forces, on Saturday, used stun grenades to disperse a crowd of Muslim worshippers outside Ibrahimi Mosque in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron. While the exact reason behind the violence is not known, Al Jazeera reported that at least one person was coerced onto the ground by armed Zionist law enforcers.

What is happening at Ibrahimi Mosque?

The contested Ibrahimi Mosque is split into separate Jewish and Muslim areas to facilitate both the communities. However, on Monday, the Israeli Defense Ministry began a project aimed at building a route that directly links the parking area to the mosque and installs an electric lift. However, the construction did not go down well with Palestinians who saw it as another attempt by the Zionists to capture the entire site.

Therefore in order to raise their voice and galvanize support, the Palestinians decided to offer their Friday prayers at the mosque. On Thursday, the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced the closure of all the mosques in the city of Hebron and asked the worshippers to perform the Friday prayers at Ibrahimi Mosque as a “denouncement” of the Israeli occupation. The same was confirmed by Sheikh Hefzy Abu Sneina, director of the mosque, who asserted that all the Palestinians had indeed gathered in defiance of Israel’s rule. Before the influx of worshippers to the mosque, the Israeli army added forces at its entrances, spreading iron berms in the courtyard and checking the identities of worshippers and journalists.

The mosque as well as the city of Hebron is a frequent flashpoint between Palestinians and Jews. In 1994, a Jewish settler had set fire on Muslim worshippers leading to the deaths of 29 people and wounding more than 100 others. Earlier this year, the country saw escalating violence after Gaza Strip based Hamas unleashed a barrage of long-range missiles onto Israeli territory. The war claimed the lives of at least 230 Palestinians and caused rampant destruction of homes, hospitals and schools across the Gaza Strip and West Bank. On the other hand, Israel had lost 12 residents, including at least three foreign nationals, a 5-year-old and a 16-year-old girl. The conflict also fuelled Arab-Jew riots across West Bank and Israeli cities including Tel Aviv-Yafo.

(Image: AP)