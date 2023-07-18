Israel's Foreign Ministry Eyeing To Buy $12.5mn Home For Ambassador To US; Here Is Why

Israel's Foreign Ministry is pushing to buy a $12.5 million property in Washington, DC, which will be designated as the official residence for their ambassador to the US. The ministry is currently in the process of securing extra funding and aims to finalise the purchase during this week, reported Haaretz daily citing unnamed sources.

As per the report, the property the Foreign Ministry intends to acquire is a seven-bedroom house featuring amenities like a swimming pool and a wine cellar. At present, the current ambassador, Mike Herzog, resides in a rented apartment, which comes at a monthly cost of $25,000.

According to the report, the plans to construct a new home on the property faced bureaucratic obstacles. Additionally, the Foreign Ministry encountered challenges in finding a suitable long-term rental property that could meet its requirements and preferences.

The Foreign Ministry justified its request for funds by highlighting the significance of the ambassador's residence as a crucial meeting place for high-ranking officials and official events.

“The Israeli embassy in the United States is the flagship embassy of the State of Israel, and is located in the capital of its largest and most important strategic ally,” the Foreign Ministry document read.

Home owner tells Israel envoy to vacate apartment

Based on a draft ministry decision obtained by Haaretz, the owner of the seven-bedroom house has asked the ambassador to terminate the contract. The reason behind this request is that the owner plans to sell the property.

Following the tenure of former Israeli ambassador Ron Dermer, the state-owned property in Washington DC, which had served as the residence for previous ambassadors, fell into a state of disrepair. Dermer, who is Orthodox, decided not to use the state-owned property and instead opted to live in a rented home that was in closer proximity to an Orthodox synagogue and school, which better suited his needs, reported The Times of Israel.