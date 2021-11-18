Jerusalem: Over 50 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Forces At Al-Issawiya

As many as 57 Palestinian civilians sustained injuries after a massive clash with Israeli troops in Al-Issawiya near Jerusalem, as per reports. Among those who sustained injuries, most people suffered from tear gas launched by the Israeli military, reported ANI, citing Qudsnet news agency. In retaliation, the Palestinians have announced a general strike on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held talks with the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas Greenfield over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. During the meeting, Abbas discussed multiple issues, however, the centre of discussion was the ongoing conflict with Israel. He warned that Israel's illegal capture of Palestinian territories "would undermine the vision of the two-state solution," reported ANI, citing the WAFA news agency. The Palestinian President also informed the US envoy that his country refuses to accept Israel's decision to classify six Palestinian non-government organisations as terrorist groups and further stated that the Palestinians reject the Israeli policies in East Jerusalem.

Previous instances of clashes between Palestinians & Israel

Recently, Palestine and Israel engaged in a violent clash, injuring more than 20 Palestinians and some soldiers of Israel's defense forces. Earlier, in May the two countries got into massive violence outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque which injured hundreds of people from both sides including many deaths. The fight which took lasted for several consecutive days is considered one of the deadliest clashes between Israel and Palestine. For decades both the countries have shared odd relations, and due to the incessant war, the situation is continuously worsening.

It is necessary to mention here that the Palestinians seek to gain control over the territories of the West Bank, including some areas of Eastern Jerusalem, which is partially under Israel's rule, and the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, the Israeli government has refused to recognize the Palestinians' claims. Israel has also built a settlement on the West Bank, despite objections from international communities. Recently, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh urged for stopping all the funding in support of Israeli settlements. Shtayyeh made these remarks during a meeting with a visiting delegation. The Palestinian PM also stated that Israel wants to capture their country's land in order to widen their settlements and seize power over the Palestinians' resources by using military force.

Israel-Palestine conflict

The conflict between Palestine and Israel ranges on various issues, including land, religious belief, political ideology, and diplomatic strategy. However, the central cause of the conflict between the two countries remains a piece of land situated off the Jordan River's west side and bounded by the Israeli military to the north, west, and south regions.

More than two million Palestinian Arabs live in the West Bank under the control of the Israeli military and under limited self-rule. The disputed land is home to more than four lakh Israeli Jews who reside in 132 settlements established by the Israeli government. Despite objections raised by the United States over illegal settlements established by Israel, the Israeli government continues to occupy several parts of the West Bank. Till now the situation is unresolved and frequent clashes between the two countries are contributing to the worsening of the situation.

(With Inputs from ANI, Image: AP)