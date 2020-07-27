Kuwait: Emir Sheikh Sabah Getting Better, Parliament Speaker Share 'reassuring' News

Kuwait’s parliament speaker Marzouq al-Ghanim took to Twitter to share the latest update about Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's health and said the news is “very reassuring.” The 91-year-old ruler monarch is currently in the United States after being admitted to the hospital after surgery. He arrived in there on July 23.

As per reports, in his absence 83-year-old Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, his designated successor has taken over some of the powers.

Emir Sheikh Sabah is popular in Kuwait. As per reports, he took power back in 2006 after his predecessor had been on the throne for only nine days. The Emir’s ascension in 2006 reportedly caused internal turmoil in the Kuwait ruling family as it ignored an informal power-sharing rule between the branches.

While Kuwait has remained politically stable to the outside world, there have been reports of internal power struggles behind the scenes. The country is home to 4.1 million people has been strong US ally since the 1991 Gulf War wherein the United States expelled the invading Iraqi forces led by Saddam Hussein.

Kuwait still boasts a large US military presence with 13,500 American troops, most stationed in Camp Arifjan. Sheikh Sabah had receiver international praise during his rule for hosting donation drives for both war-torn Iraq and Syria. He also has been the lead negotiator in trying to resolve a yearlong boycott of Qatar by four Arab nations over a political dispute.

(With agency inputs)

