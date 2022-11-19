Late Iran Leader Rouhollah Khomeini's Residence Set On Fire By Angry Protesters

Iran’s Supreme leader and Islamic Republic’s founder Ayotallah Khemeni’s ancestral home of Rouhollah Khomeini was torched by the protesters on Friday. The house was located in the city of Khomein in the western Markazi province. Angry crowds of protesters marched past the home of the Supreme leader and set it ablaze in a show of defiance against the Ismalic Republic’s cleric regime according to images posted on social media, according to the visuals that are circulating on Twitter.

'The year of blood..'

“This year is the year of blood,” protesters were heard chanting, according to a report by the Dubai-based Arab news outlet Al Arabiya. They demanded that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “be toppled” and removed as the head of the Central Asian nation. The house that was set ablaze was where Khomeini is said to have been born. After the death of the 22-year-old Kursish woman Mahsa Amini, angry demonstrators have been demanding that Khemeni’s stringent laws against women be reversed. Currently, Khemeni is a cleric that has attracted flak during the anti-hijab protests that has rocked Iran.

In Khomein, #Iran, protestors have burned the house where Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Republic, was born. It had served a museum for the last 30 years. Take a look:pic.twitter.com/WtqJFInMT5 — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) November 18, 2022

While Khomeini, the ancestor of the Supreme leader, died in 1989 the clerical leadership was continued under the successor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The house that came under the protester fire was turned into a museum commemorating Khomeini. During the uprising against the Iranian regime, images of Khomeini’s posters being torched or defaced also emerged. The incident came as hundreds of angry protesters flocked to the city of Izeh in southwestern Iran for the funeral of Kian Pirfalak, a nine or 10-year-old who was among the dissenters, Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and monitor 1500tasvir reported.

Commenting on the killing of the Kian, his mother said: “Hear it from me myself on how the shooting happened, so they can’t say it was by terrorists because they’re lying,” according to a video posted by 1500tasvir. He was thought to have been shot at by Basij is a pro-government paramilitary force and Sepah, another name of Iran’s feared Revolutionary Guards, sparking a new wave of protests. Protests were held in at least 23 cities of Iran, as per the Iranian news agency Fars and as the violence ensued, nearly five members of the security forces were killed.