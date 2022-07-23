Lebanon: Massive Grain Silo Which Survived Beirut Blast At Risk Of Collapse Amid Fire

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday warned that the ruin of a massive grain silo risks total collapse due to an ongoing fire at Beirut Port. According to Associated Press, a fire in the structure has been smouldering for the past two weeks due to 800 tons of grains inside fermenting in the hot weather. Notably, blazes extended after flames reached nearly the electrical cable.

Hundreds of thousands of firefighters have been deployed at the site which reminds many of 2020’s devastating explosion that ripped the Mediterranean city apart. Experts say part of the structure is leaning and in danger of tipping over. On Friday, PM asked the firefighters and civil defence volunteers to step back for their own safety.

During the 2020 explosion, the grain silo shielded the western part of Beirut, withstanding the brutal force. While the governement experts have warned that trying to put out the fire with water could worsen it due to humidity, the Interior Minister on Thursday ordered firefighters to try to contain the fire with water anyway. Later, the Lebanese army also deployed a helicopter in an attempt to douse the fire with water as well.

Govt had suspended the demolition of the silo

Earlier this year, the Lebanese government moved to demolish the silo but was forced to suspend the decision following protests from families of the blast’s victims and survivors, who argued that it may contain useful evidence. In addendum, many said that the silo should stand as a memorial for the tragic incident. On August 4, 2020, a colossal explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut killing over 200 and injuring more than four thousand people. An investigation to find the exact trigger of the explosion is underway, however, officials are blaming tons of ammonium nitrate stored inside the safe house for the destruction. The then Prime minister Hassan Diab revealed that‘ the dangerous warehouse, which exploded stored 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate for the past 6 years.

(All Images: AP)

(With inputs from AP)