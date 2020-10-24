Libya Leaders Sign Historic UN-brokered Ceasefire Agreement, Agree To Hold Direct Talks

In Libya, the two major rival factions in the nation's long-running civil war have announced signing a permanent ceasefire agreement. The cease-fire agreement that was announced on Friday, October 23 is being considered by the United Nations’ as ‘historic’ after years of civil war had divided the north African nation into two. However, despite the announcement, experts have begun casting doubts over whether the ceasefire agreement would last.

Read: Pope Prays For Libya, Italian And Tunisian Fishermen

Cease-fire agreement a 'critical-step'

As per the cease-fire agreement, both the rival Libyan factions have agreed that all foreign mercenaries will be forced out of the country and that both parties will come together for direct talks in November in order to discuss and establish a long-lasting solution to the conflict. Libya was plunged into civil war soon after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising disposed of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

As per reports, the cease-fire agreement was signed in Geneva, Switzerland. Stephanie Turco Williams, the top UN envoy for Libya who led mediation talks, said she was honoured to be part of the historic moment but also stated that she remained cautious because a "long and difficult" journey still remained ahead of them in terms of achieving peace in Libya.

Read: UN Envoy Hails Early Agreements In Libya Talks

Williams’ comments were echoed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who called the cease-fire a ‘critical-step’ but acknowledged that a lot of work still remains.

Currently, a UN-recognised government holds sway in the Libyan capital of Tripoli and western parts of the country. On the other hand, forces commanded by Libyan Commander Khalifa Hifter have control over most of the eastern and southern parts of the country.

The news of the ceasefire agreement was met with scepticism from Turkish President Erdogan who questioned the authenticity of the deal but also added that he hoped that both the concerned parties would abide by the agreement.

(With AP inputs, Image AP)

Read: Italian FM: Discussed Libya And Navalny With Lavrov

Read: Libya To Resume Oil Production At Largest Field