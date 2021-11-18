Mahmoud Abbas Meets US Ambassador To UN; Discussions Held On Israel-Palestinian Conflict

On Wednesday, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the United States ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Taking to Twitter, Greenfield informed that she met the Palestinian President and during the meeting, they discussed “rebuilding the US.-Palestinian relationship.” Furthermore, she highlighted that both sides discussed that the UN United Nations Relief and Works Agency(UNRWA) must work towards its commitments and “our shared commitment to a two-state solution.”

Today I met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. We discussed rebuilding the U.S.-Palestinian relationship, ensuring UNRWA lives up to its commitments, the importance of respecting human rights, and our shared commitment to a two-state solution. — Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@USAmbUN) November 17, 2021

Mahmoud Abbas met with Linda Thomas-Greenfield at his office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, ANI cited the Palestinian news agency WAFA. During the meeting, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated that Israel’s involvement in the Palestinian region “would undermine the vision of the two-state solution.” Speaking at the meeting, Abbas said that the Palestinian government rejects the Israel's decision to declare six Palestinian non-government organisations as terrorist groups. During the meeting with Linda Thomas-Greenfield, Mahmoud Abbas informed that the Palestinian side rejects the policies of Israeli government against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

Mahmoud Abbas meeting with Linda Thomas-Greenfield

As per the report, Abbas reiterated the commitment of Palestine to peace and conducting the international peace conference under the international Quartet. During the meeting with the Palestinian President, the US envoy assured the “strong support” of US administration for a “two-state solution” and Israelis and Palestinians deserve “equal measures” of freedom, security, prosperity and dignity, according to the statement released by United States Mission to the United Nations. Linda Thomas-Greenfield underscored the efforts of the US in supporting Palestinian refugees through UNRWA. She stressed on the need to respect human rights and not take actions such as settlement activity, evictions, inciting violence and paying people imprisoned for terrorism that weaken the prospects of a “two-state solution.”

Palestine slams Israel for refusing to resume peace talks

Last week, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas criticised the Israeli government for refusing to restart the stalled Middle East peace process, ANI cited the Palestinian news agency WAFA. Abbas made the statement regarding the Israel government at the opening ceremony of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission's new headquarters near the West Bank city of Ramallah. As per the report, the Israeli-Palestinian peace process remains hampered since 2014 as the two sides have not been able to reach to an agreement despite several rounds of talks that were mediated by the US.

