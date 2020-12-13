Morocco's Main Islamist Group Opposes US-brokered Peace Deal With Israel

Following the peace deal brokered by the United States, Morocco’s significant Islamist groups have rejected the government’s move to normalise relations with Israel. As per the Guardian report, the religious branch of the co-ruling PJD Party of Morocco, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR) has said in a statement on December 12 that government’s plan was “deplorable” and further criticised “all attempts at normalisation and the Zionist infiltration.”

The irked Islamist PJD party endorsed King Mohammed VI’s actions that backed the Palestinian cause but reiterated party’s “firm position against the Zionist occupation”. Not aligning with its government’s coalition partners that backed the US-brokered peace deal, PJD reportedly took two days to react after disagreements started emerging between the party’s senior leadership, the media outlet reported citing its sources familiar with the matter.

Fourth Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel

This week, Morocco became the fourth Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel following deal brokered by the United States after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan. The essential element of the deal brokered by the US President Donald Trump administration was the US recognition of Morocco’s claim of sovereignty over Western Sahara. This came in the backdrop of a decades-long dispute over territories that has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-supported Polisario Front that seeks to independence.

As per reports, the Islamist Party said in a statement that the United States has made a significant proclamation that laid emphasis on Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern provinces and hence, paves the way for “new horizons for strengthening Morocco’s position in international circles”. The party further added that the deal “isolates the adversaries” of its territorial integrity. It is Morocco King Mohammed VI, who has the final say over the major diplomatic decisions even though nation’s outlawed Adl Wal Ihssane, largest opposition groups in the nation said that the deal is a “stab from the back to the Palestinian cause.”

Image: Morocco's King Mohammed VI/ AP