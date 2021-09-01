Mumbai's Vada Pav Gets A 'golden Twist' In Dubai; O'Pao Restaurant's 22-karat Wonder

Vada Pav, a popular street food of Mumbai is not only famous in India, but claims a global fanbase. The street food has now been given an elite twist in Dubai. A Dubai-based restaurant O’Pao has introduced 22 karat gold vada pav priced at AED 99. The restaurant on its Instagram page has shared the video of the mouthwatering dish.

22 karat gold Vada Pav

According to the video shared by O'Pao on Instagram, the dish is filled with truffle butter and cheese and is priced at AED 99. The restaurant has shared the video alongside the caption, "We Are Happy To Announce The Launch Of The World’s First 22 Karat O’Gold Vada Pao". The restaurant has also mentioned the price of the dish in the caption. The dish comes with sweet potato fries and also includes a glass of mint lemonade. The sweet potato is wrapped in 22 karat gold leaves imported from France, reported Khaleej Times. The vada pav is available for dine-in only and is being served in a wooden box lit with a nitrogen base. Watch the video here:

The video, since being shared on Instagram, has garnered over 280 likes and several reactions. Netizens, amazed to see the dish took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "Looks amazing!!". Another individual commented, "Save one for me". Check out some user reactions:

This is not the first time Dubai has given a twist to simple dishes. A few months back, a restaurant in Dubai served "world's most expensive" biryani. Dubai's Bombay Borough shared the picture of the mouth-watering Royal Gold Biryani on their Instagram page. In the caption, the restaurant mentioned the details of the biryani as the "heavenly plate" consisting of gold leaf kababs, Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi lamb chops and Rajput chicken kababs, mughlai koftas and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. "It is the exuberant journey to experience Royalty. This royal meal is served in a Thaal and the Gold Biryani is garnished with 23 karat edible Gold," wrote the restaurant. Biryani, a popular dish throughout the Indian subcontinent is cooked with rice, spices and meat. The ingredients sometimes vary as per the regional varieties, however, the Bombay Borough's fully-loaded biryani looked a lot different from the normally cooked biryani.

IMAGE: O'Pao/Instagram