Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, on Sunday, landed in United Arab Emirate (UAE), marking the first-ever visit by a Jewish PM to the Arab state. Soon after arriving in the Emirati capital, Bennett shared a short clip along with the caption - ‘Making history in Abu Dhabi.’ UAE, part of the Arab League, had boycotted Israel but a normalization deal inked last year has established economic and diplomatic ties between the two.

Making history in Abu Dhabi.

🇮🇱🕊🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/Z7gZrnmP1n — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 12, 2021

As a part of the visit, Bennett is poised to meet UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday, along with other senior officials, according to a statement by Bennett’s office. During the much-vaunted meet, both the leaders are expected to discuss their “deepening ties” especially economic and regional issues. Notably, the meeting comes as Israel has called on regional powers to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, highlighting that it could jeopardise regional security.

“The potential inherent in the partnership between Israel and the Emirates is enormous. Together, we have a real opportunity to create a stable, prosperous and stronger the Middle East. And this is just the beginning,” Israeli PM said in an online statement.

Interestingly, Bennett’s visit could only be operationalised because a Trump brokered peace deal ended decades of animosity and conflict. Known as the Abraham Accords, the deal was inked in September 2020 and has, since then, facilitated business and cultural relations between UAE and Israel- including mutual flight operations and Israel’s participation in Dubai Expo 2020.

What are Abraham Accords about?

The deal focuses on recognition of sovereignty and setting up Embassies; Business and cultural cooperation in the form of education, energy, maritime security, telecommunications, agriculture and food safety, tourism, sports, healthcare, water and legal cooperation; Mutual understanding and co-existence. The 7-page long document emphasised the belief that the normalisation of Israeli and Emirati relations is in the interest of both peoples and contributes to the cause of peace in the Middle East and ultimately the world.

"The Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Government of the State of Israel (hereinafter, the “Parties”)…" read the historic peace agreement declaration.

(Image: IsraeliPM/Twitter)