Omicron: UAE Bans Foreign Travel For Citizens Without COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Jab

Amid the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced that it will ban citizens who have not had three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from travelling abroad. Taking to Twitter, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) informed about the latest travel guideline which will come into force on January 10. The officials also said that the ban would not be applicable for those medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian and treatment cases.

#NCEMA and @MoFAICUAE: Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases pic.twitter.com/zUw1FoSLBt — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 1, 2022

It is to mention that several nations have imposed strict restrictions on unvaccinated people before they are allowed in. This varies from a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to mandatory quarantine upon arrival. The Omicron variant, which was first reported by South Africa, has created havoc across the world, especially Europe and the United States.

Studies have found that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine offers better protection against the heavily-mutated Omicron variant. In UAE, according to Our World in Data, more than 90% of the population has been fully vaccinated against the virus. Around 34% had also received the booster jab as of December 24. The UAE has reported over 750,000 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began, and more than 2,000 deaths.

PM Modi’s visit to UAE postponed amid Omicron surge

Meanwhile, amid the surge of Omicron cases, PM Narendra Modi’s visit to UAE has been postponed. The visit was scheduled to take place on January 6, 2022. The visit is likely to be rescheduled now, according to sources.

The ties between India and UAE has grown since PM Modi's visit to the UAE in 2015. In 2016, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited India. He again visited India in January 2017 as the Republic Day chief guest. At that time, the bilateral relations were upgraded to 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership'.

