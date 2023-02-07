Over 60 Aftershocks Recorded After A 7.8-magnitude Earthquake Rocked Turkey, Syria: Report

After a powerful earthquake shook Syria and Turkey on Monday, it has come to light that at least 60 aftershocks measuring 4.3 or greater have occurred since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

According to a report published by the United States Geological Survey, three of the aftershocks have measured 6.0 or greater, including the massive 7.5-magnitude earthquake that struck 95 kilometers (about 59 miles) north of the epicentre of the morning’s main quake.

At least 60 aftershocks recorded in Turkey, says United States Geological Survey

Notably, all aftershocks are viewed as individual earthquakes, but as long as their magnitude remains lower than that of the original, main quake, they are considered aftershocks. The report said that the aftershocks stretch for more than 300 kilometres (186 miles) along the fault zone that ruptured in southern Turkey, oriented from southwest to northeast and stretching from the border with Syria up through the province of Malatya.

Over a dozen Turkey provinces placed under weather warnings after earthquake

Meanwhile, it has also come to light that over a dozen provinces in Turkey are under weather warnings. According to the Turkish State Meteorological Services website, nearly 15 provinces in eastern Turkey are under yellow and orange weather warnings through Tuesday, which is Level 1 and 2 out of 3. The agency has issued these alerts in view of the snowy and windy conditions, including in the provinces of Osmaniye, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, and Malatya, which have been experiencing several aftershocks since Monday morning.

However, the weather authorities have not placed Gaziantep under these warnings; the original 7.8-magnitude earthquake occurred in Gaziantep. The report further indicates that scattered rain showers and potential snow flurries are likely to be seen through Tuesday morning.

To combat the losses caused by the earthquake, Turkey has now asked NATO and its allies to provide help, including medical assistance and equipment, along with various urban search and rescue units as well as "extreme weather-proof, fully equipped field hospitals with technical personnel for assembly."

Image: AP