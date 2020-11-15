Palestinian Militants In Gaza Fire 2 Rockets At Southern And Central Israel: IDF

Palestinian militants in Gaza reportedly fired two rockets at southern and central Israel on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

One of the rockets triggered sirens in the southern city of Ashdod and throughout the Shfela region of central Israel, while the other fell outside of Ashdod limits and set off no alarms, the army said.

According to the army, the Iron Dome anti-missile defence system was activated to prevent the rockets, however, it was not mentioned whether the interceptions were successful. Thousands of residents rushed for shelters upon hearing the rocket sirens and sounds of 'powerful explosions'. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, however.

The rocket was fired around the one-year anniversary of the killing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata. Abu al-Ata’s death on November 12, 2019, triggered a battle known as Operation Black Belt between Israel and Palestinian militants.

Last week also marked the anniversary of an intelligence operation by the Israeli Defence Force that had not gone to plan on November 11, 2018, leading to a huge fire exchange with terror groups in the Gaza Strip. Back in November 2012, a massive, week-long campaign was also launched against Palestinian militant organisation Hamas known as Operation Pillar of Defense.

IDF heightens security

On Wednesday, the IDF had heightened alert, sending additional air defenses to southern Israel. Additional Iron Dome missile defence batteries were deployed to the south and international flights were directed to use Ben Gurion Airport’s northern paths, away from the Gaza Strip.

Abu al-Ata was a prominent member of the Iran-backed Palestinian terror group and the commander of the Al-Quds Brigades’ units in the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF believed he was personally responsible for several attacks against Israel in the months before his death.

Abu al-Ata and his wife were killed in a precision strike on the apartment where he staying in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighbourhood, which was carried out after months of preparation by the military.

Palestinian militants are known to carry out attacks on the anniversaries of such conflicts. Even as Israel is involved in talks with the Hamas terror group for a long-term ceasefire agreement, recent weeks have witnessed a slight increase in violence emerging from Gaza.

